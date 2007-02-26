Welcome to Bird Camp. We are two brothers from Michigan who love upland hunting and everything that goes with it. We wanted to create a podcast dedicated to the pursuit and promotion of upland birds, specifically the ruffed grouse. So if you like sitting around a campfire with your favorite bird dog, then our Podcast is for you.
